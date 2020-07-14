'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara, who also worked on the 'Star Wars' prequels and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died at the age of 49
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () · Grant Imahara, the engineer behind multiple Hollywood projects, has died at the age of 49 according to The Hollywood Reporter.
· Imahara hosted the popular science show "Mythbusters" that aired on Discovery Channel. He also cohosted Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," a science show that lasted one season.
· The engineer...
