'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara, who also worked on the 'Star Wars' prequels and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died at the age of 49

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara, who also worked on the 'Star Wars' prequels and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died at the age of 49· Grant Imahara, the engineer behind multiple Hollywood projects, has died at the age of 49 according to The Hollywood Reporter.
· Imahara hosted the popular science show "Mythbusters" that aired on Discovery Channel. He also cohosted Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," a science show that lasted one season.
· The engineer...
 ‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 Grant Imahara, an engineer and roboticist, died on July 13 after suffering a brain aneurysm. The 49-year-old was known best for his role hosting the popular science show ‘MythBusters,’ as well as Netflix’s ‘White Rabbit Project.’ Imahara also...

MythBusters Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

 Grant Imahara has passed away at the age of 49. The host of Discovery's MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project "died suddenly following a brain...
Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' has died

 Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He...
Mythbusters host Grant Imahara dies at 49

Mythbusters host Grant Imahara dies at 49 Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Grant Imahara, the engineer who co-hosted Mythbusters for Discovery and White Rabbit Project on Netflix, has suddenly...
