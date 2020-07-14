|
'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
"MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage is "at a loss, no words" following the sudden death of fellow host Grant Imahara at 49.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Grant Imahara American engineer and roboticist
Grant Imahara: Mythbusters TV host dies suddenly at 49He was known for Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project, and made models for the Star Wars prequels.
BBC News
Adam Savage American special effects specialist and television host
MythBusters' Adam Savage Faces Shocking Accusation By Family Member
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
White Rabbit Project (TV series) Netflix series
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this