'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
"MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage is "at a loss, no words" following the sudden death of fellow host Grant Imahara at 49.
'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49

