Foie gras back on the menu in California after court ruling Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Foie gras is back on the menu in California after a federal judge ruled the rich dish can’t be prevented from being brought in from out of state. California’s ban on the delicacy, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, was challenged in court by out-of-state producers who said they […] 👓 View full article

