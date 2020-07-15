|
Freed from gag order, Mary Trump has one word of advice for her uncle, President Trump: 'Resign'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump delivers a withering assessment of President Trump in first post-gag order interview to promote her book, "Too Much and Never Enough."
