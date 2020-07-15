Global  
 

Freed from gag order, Mary Trump has one word of advice for her uncle, President Trump: 'Resign'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump delivers a withering assessment of President Trump in first post-gag order interview to promote her book, "Too Much and Never Enough."
Mary Anne MacLeod Trump

Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your..
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book on uncle President Trump after gag order vacated

 In a big win for Mary Trump, Simon & Schuster and the First Amendment, the author is free to talk about her tell-all book on uncle Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Still gagged: Mary Trump's restraining order extended until one day before tell-all book goes on sale

 A New York judge will decide July 13 whether Mary Trump can help promote her tell-all book on her family, scheduled to publish July 14.
USATODAY.com

'It's not about the First Amendment': Trump family lawyer argues to block Mary Trump's book

 Mary Trump's excoriating book on President Trump is already out the door but her family still seeks to stop it. "It's not about the First Amendment."
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Mary Trump Says President Should Resign in Interview on New Book

 *Mary Trump*, President *Donald Trump's* niece, is speaking out about her family in a new book, and on Tuesday she sat down for her first big TV interview with...
Mediaite Also reported by •The AgeUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

