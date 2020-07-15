Naya Rivera's cause of death revealed Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the body and has determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident. "The autopsy findings are... The Ventura County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the body and has determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident. "The autopsy findings are... 👓 View full article

