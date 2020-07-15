Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera's cause of death revealed

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Naya Rivera's cause of death revealedThe Ventura County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the body and has determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident. "The autopsy findings are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning.

Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning. 01:02

 Naya Rivera's cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Dianna Agron Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera In Touching Instagram Post

 Dianna Agron remembered Naya Rivera on Instagram one day after her body was discovered in Lake Piru. The actress celebrated her former Glee...
WorldNews
Naya Rivera's family: Heaven has gained a sassy angel [Video]

Naya Rivera's family: Heaven has gained a sassy angel

Naya Rivera's family says heaven has gained a "sassy angel" as they thanked fans for their love and prayers in their first statement since her death.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published

Naya Rivera: Glee star died of accidental drowning, California officials say

 Her body was found several days after she went missing last week during a boating trip with her son.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say [Video]

Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say

The cause of death for actress Naya Rivera has been ruled an accidental drowning one day after her body was found in Lake Piru, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:45Published
Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say [Video]

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say Ventura County authorities have spoken out about the tragic death of Naya Rivera and what they believe were her final moments...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale [Video]

Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale

Content loading... “Glee” star Kevin McHale believes his late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith shared a connection in life and death. The cast of the beloved musical comedy series was left..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Naya Rivera’s Family Speak On Her Tragic Death + Thank Fans For Loyal Support

Naya Rivera’s Family Speak On Her Tragic Death + Thank Fans For Loyal Support “Glee” actress Naya Rivera‘s family has come forward to speak on her shocking death last week following an extensive search at a California lake. The late...
SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbizTelegraph.co.uk

Dianna Agron Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera In Touching Instagram Post

Dianna Agron Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera In Touching Instagram Post Dianna Agron remembered Naya Rivera on Instagram one day after her body was discovered in Lake Piru. The actress celebrated her former Glee...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsyMid-Day

Harry Shum Jr. Remembers Naya Rivera as a 'Life of Party' and 'Beast' on 'Glee'

 The Mike Chang depicter pays tribute to his late co-star, calling her a 'beast' who could nail 'multi page monologues that [she] learned moments before.'
AceShowbiz Also reported by •NewsyJust Jared

Tweets about this

aliveincolours

𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚕𝚎𝚢☾ I’m so very sad to hear this. // RT @BuzzFeed: Naya Rivera's Official Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed As An Accid… https://t.co/nWnp7h8dZ1 37 seconds ago

hannaakristinaa

👻 RT @billboard: Naya Rivera’s cause of death revealed https://t.co/SWlhIYcXWT 2 minutes ago

LaurenDLaCruz

Lauren De La Cruz RT @enews: After conducting an autopsy, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed Naya Rivera's cause of death was drowning and ruled i… 2 minutes ago

vidales41

OswaldVidales RT @fox5sandiego: - The cause of death for "Glee" star Naya Rivera has been ruled an accidental drowning one day after her body was found f… 3 minutes ago

BatesWillie

Willie Bates RT @CNN: An autopsy issued by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled that actress Naya Rivera died as a result of drowning.… 5 minutes ago

RPMania98

Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇧🇷 RT @GMA: BREAKING: Ventura County Medical Examiner confirms the body found in Lake Piru is that of 33-year-old Naya Rivera; the cause of de… 5 minutes ago

qas_trina

qastrina RT @VENTURASHERIFF: The news conference has concluded. Sheriff Ayub has confirmed the body recovered at Lake Piru today was Naya Rivera. Ou… 6 minutes ago

TheStyles83

Storm2017Champs RT @tvtonightau: Naya Rivera: cause of death, Glee creators to establish tribute fund https://t.co/DIVAgIEvEU 8 minutes ago