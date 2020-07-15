Global  
 

Trump trades arenas for Rose Garden in attack on Biden

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump transformed an event that was supposed to highlight his China policy into an impromptu campaign rally, delivering an expansive and often meandering broadside against Democratic rival Joe Biden on trade, policing and his son’s business practices, among other topics. The president traded the arena-style rallies he favors for the […]
