Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protesterArtist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader Edward Colston was stunningly replaced in Bristol on Wednesday morning – with a sculpture of one of the protesters whose anger brought him...
Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth

 The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
BBC News

Edward Colston statue in Bristol replaced by resin sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 The statue of slave-trader Edward Colston that was toppled in Bristol last month has been replaced with a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester in a..
Independent
Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled? [Video]

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept [Video]

Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept

Fran Coles, the Documentation and Conservation Manager for Bristol City Council, talks about the condition of Edward Colston statue after they retrieved it today from the harbour and says that they want to preserve the paint on it because it's part of its history. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Vocal Works Gospel Choir will perform despite lockdown

 The choir had a huge George Michael tribute planned in Bristol, but Covid-19 curtailed their fun.
BBC News

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint

 A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
 
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repainted

 Police are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.
 
USATODAY.com

