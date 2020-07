US industrial production surges 5.4% in June Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Production at America’s factories, utilities and mines surged last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that U.S. industrial production rose 5.4% in June, the second straight monthly gain. But it was still 10.9% below the level in February before the economy locked down in the face […] 👓 View full article