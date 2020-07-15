UK denies being influenced on decision to block Huawei

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops



Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to aid other measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will say on Tuesday, anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100. It follows a weekend of criticism and confusion over face coverings as with ministers gave differing opinions. The move will bring England into line with Scotland, where face coverings are already mandatory in shops. Enforcement of the regulations will be the responsibility of the police. As is the case on public transport, children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970