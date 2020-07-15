Global  
 

UK denies being influenced on decision to block Huawei

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
UK denies being influenced on decision to block HuaweiUS President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government’s decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said, CNBC reports. “We all know Donald Trump, don’t we?” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “All sorts of people can try to claim credit for the decision...
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Huawei VP: The severity and speed of ban cause problems

Huawei VP: The severity and speed of ban cause problems 01:03

 Huawei UK’s Jeremy Thompson believes one of the main reasons for the UK government's decision to remove Huawei from the 5G network build is due to American sanctions. The vice president of the company added that this decision will likely result in an increased cost and lower performance. Thompson...

