|
UK denies being influenced on decision to block Huawei
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government’s decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said, CNBC reports. “We all know Donald Trump, don’t we?” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “All sorts of people can try to claim credit for the decision...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump administration orders hospitals to send coronavirus data to Washington, not the CDCThe Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to Washington starting Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an..
WorldNews
Twitter's rigid fact-check rules allow Trump to continue spreading false information about the electionWashington (CNN)The world took notice on May 26, when Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump for the very first time. Trump posted a series of blatant lies..
WorldNews
Trump vs Biden 2020 Election: Live UpdatesWith Tommy Tuberville defeating Jeff Sessions to be the party’s Senate nominee in Alabama, Republicans are now focusing on two closely watched races next door.
NYTimes.com
Huawei Chinese technology company
Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:36Published
China accuses Britain of helping Washington hurt HuaweiBEIJING (AP) — China’s government accused Britain on Wednesday of colluding with Washington to hurt Chinese companies after tech giant Huawei was blocked..
WorldNews
UK ban on Huawei 'seriously damages' trust with China, country's ambassador saysBan on China's tech giant puts 'Golden Era' of commercial links under threat, suggests Liu Xiaoming
Independent
Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
CNBC American television business news channel
Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Chinese-owned TikTok says got 500 government requests, removes 49m videosTikTok removed over 49 million videos for content violations in just six months, according to the company’s latest transparency report, published Thursday,..
WorldNews
CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:04Published
Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to join CNBC as host of 'The News with Shepard Smith'Shepard Smith has found a new home since his stunning departure from Fox News last year. Here are the details of his new CNBC show.
USATODAY.com
Matt Hancock British Conservative politician
Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Hancock: Police can enforce face covering rules
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:40Published
Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Sky News British television news channel
UK mourners applaud in final farewell for Vera LynnDame Vera Lynn has been honoured with an RAF flypast over her Sussex home as fellow villagers lined the streets to say farewell, SKy News reports. Hundreds of..
WorldNews
Charles calls for nature to be ‘at the centre of everything we do’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Supercar maker McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs across group amid pandemic
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:18Published
UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign - minister
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this