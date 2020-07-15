Global  
 

Fact check: Peter Navarro's claims about Dr. Anthony Fauci are misleading, lack context

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Trump adviser Navarro claims Fauci "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on" regarding coronavirus. Here's what the facts show.
Peter Navarro Peter Navarro Economist and member of the Trump administration

Peter Navarro Attacks Anthony Fauci in USA Today Op-Ed

 The White House has insisted there is no concerted effort to attack the government’s leading expert on infectious diseases. But Dr. Fauci called the criticism..
NYTimes.com

Trump says he and Fauci are 'all in the same team'

 President Trump sought to distance himself from an op-ed by trade adviser Peter Navarro attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, insisting he has a "good relationship" with..
USATODAY.com

Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on: Peter Navarro

 On COVID-19, I listen with caution to Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice, writes trade adviser Peter Navarro, an assistant to President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Navarro walks back China trade deal comments [Video]

Navarro walks back China trade deal comments

[NFA] Just hours after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was 'over,' he walked back his comments -- which had in the meantime sent financial markets into a frenzy. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Vice President Pence defends Fauci as White House sends mixed messages on health expert

 Vice President Mike Pence defended Dr. Anthony Fauci to reporters and by tweeting a photo of the two of them at a coronvairus task force meeting.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci calls White House attacks 'bizarre'

 Dr Anthony Fauci says recent efforts by the Trump administration to discredit him are "nonsense".
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Biden Square Off Over Environment

 Over two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..
NYTimes.com

Trump’s 2016 Campaign Strategy Falters in 2020

 President Trump’s political strategy worked in 2016. Now he’s in charge and Americans aren’t happy.
NYTimes.com

Trump eases environmental law for infrastructure

 President Donald Trump is rolling back a foundational Nixon-era environmental law that he says stifles infrastructure projects, but that is credited with..
USATODAY.com

Trump weakens environmental law to speed up infrastructure projects

 The president hails the changes as "historic", but critics say they are designed to avoid scrutiny.
BBC News

