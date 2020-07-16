Global  
 

Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Doors bursting open at stores. Crowds spilling into the aisles. Elbows brushing up against others. Products flying off shelves. These are the hallmark images of Black Friday. Well, they were. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. Now, the future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown. YES, IT […]
'Holiday shopping will be different': Walmart says it will keep stores closed this Thanksgiving

 Walmart stores will close Thanksgiving. Stores usually kick off Black Friday deals on the holiday but the retailer said this year will be different.
