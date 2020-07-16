Black Friday shopping could look very different this year Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Doors bursting open at stores. Crowds spilling into the aisles. Elbows brushing up against others. Products flying off shelves. These are the hallmark images of Black Friday. Well, they were. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. Now, the future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown. YES, IT […] 👓 View full article

