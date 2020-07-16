Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solar Orbiter mission shares closest ever images of the sun

National Post Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
A joint mission from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) has yielded photos released today taken at 77 million km from the Sun’s surface, the closest pictures yet.

The Solar Orbiter launched in February and the photos were taken on May 30 at the spacecraft’s perihelion, which is the point in it’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to the Sun. For reference, the photos were taken about halfway between the Earth and the Sun.

“These are only the first images and we can already see interesting new phenomena,” says Daniel Müller, ESA’s Solar Orbiter Project Scientist in a statement. “We didn’t really expect such great results right from the start. We can also see how our ten scientific instruments complement each other, providing a holistic picture of the Sun and the surrounding environment.”

The images show the corona, the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, teeming with thousands of miniature solar flares, which the scientists have dubbed ‘campfires.’ These fires are millions of times smaller than the flares we can see from Earth, which are eruptions thought to be caused by goings-on within the Sun’s magnetic fields.

One theory from the team is that the combined effect of this many campfires contributes to the corona’s heat. The corona is much hotter than the Sun’s surface, and the reason why has long been a mystery among researchers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Closest images ever taken of the Sun show ‘campfires’ dotted across its surface

Closest images ever taken of the Sun show ‘campfires’ dotted across its surface 00:47

 Scientists have revealed the closest images ever taken of the Sun, which show mini solar flares, called “campfires”, dotted across its surface.The images were captured last month by the Solar Orbiter, a European Space Agency probe designed and built in the UK, when it came within 47 million miles...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Solar Orbiter first images revealed

Solar Orbiter first images revealed Video: 00:03:00 ESA’s Solar Orbiter spacecraft has sent back its first images of the Sun. At 77 million kilometres from the surface, this is the closest a...
ESA

Solar Orbiter: Closest ever pictures taken of the Sun

 The European Solar Orbiter probe captures images just 77 million km from the Sun's surface.
BBC News

NASA set to release closest ever images of the sun

 NASA and the European Space Agency are set to release the first close up images on the sun from their joint Solar Orbiter mission.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this