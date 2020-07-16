Closest ever pictures of the sun reveal 'campfires' near surface
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jul 16, 2020
The European Space Agency and NASA's joint Solar Orbitor mission on Thursday unveiled the closest ever pictures of the sun - and they revealed something unexpected, researchers said. The pictures, taken during ESA/NASA's Solar Orbitor mission to study earth's closest star, the Sun, are now publicly available, NASA said in a statement Thursday. The images are the first returned f