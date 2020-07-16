Global  
 

Rashford, Martial lead Man United to 2-0 win at Palace

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored one goal and set up another for Anthony Martial as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on Thursday to keep pace with Chelsea and Leicester in the race for Champions League qualification. United is now unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, a run that […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

