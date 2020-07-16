Rashford, Martial lead Man United to 2-0 win at Palace Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored one goal and set up another for Anthony Martial as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on Thursday to keep pace with Chelsea and Leicester in the race for Champions League qualification. United is now unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, a run that […] 👓 View full article

