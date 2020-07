Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains secret behind Rashford and Martial's Man Utd form Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial inspired the Red Devils to a 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace on Thursday night - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists they are enjoying their football right now Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial inspired the Red Devils to a 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace on Thursday night - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists they are enjoying their football right now 👓 View full article