Federal government to send $19B to provinces for 'safe restart' from COVID-19 lockdown Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a press conference Thursday afternoon. He said the money was about more than managing the crisis, but about moving beyond it.



“When we talk about the recovery phase, it is not just about making sure we can detect, control and prevent future outbreaks. It’s also about helping people, businesses, and entire communities, adjust to our new normal.”



The $19 billion is an increase on the $14 billion the federal government offered in June to help provinces, with clear guidelines on where they are expected to spend the money. Since Trudeau first announced that money was on the table negotiations have continued with the provinces, with several premiers saying the Liberals need to bring much more to the table.



Trudeau announced the funding alongside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at an afternoon news conference. On the healthcare side, the money for the provinces must go to testing and contract tracing, personal protective gear (PPE), and support for long term care homes. There is also money allocated to municipalities, transit, childcare and a ten-day paid sick leave program.



Trudeau said having Canada’s cities up and running is essential to getting the country past COVID and they will need the funding to do so.



“If cities aren’t equipped for a safe restart. People will not be safe,” he said. “If we want people to participate in the economy. They need to be able to get to work safely. No one should have to turn down a job because they don’t want to risk their health.”



· 'This stuff is real': COVID-19 symptoms can linger for months, long haulers say

· Bring back Parliament to monitor soaring cost of COVID-19 measures, Senate report says



Trudeau said the provinces will have some flexibility in how they spend the money, but it has to go to those key seven areas.



“The money that is designated for safe child care spaces for example, the money designated for PPE, the money designated for testing and contact tracing will get spent in those areas.”



Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted a breakdown of the funds online saying it involved $7.5 billion for PPE, $4.3 billion for testing and tracing, $3 billion for municipal needs including transit, $1.2 billion for healthcare capacity, $740 million to support vulnerable populations like the homeless and $625 million for child care.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised the deal as a victory for the country. He had previously dismissed the $14 billion the government was offering as far too little for the provincial challenges, but said Thursday it was exactly what was needed.



“The federal government is stepping up and supporting Canadians when they need it most,” he said.



The funding is meant to get the provinces through the next six to eight months and Trudeau said the government would continue working with the provinces if more support was needed.



British Columbia Premier John Horgan was similarly pleased with the deal reached early Thursday morning. He said everyone had put their partisan politics aside to come up with the deal.



“Throughout those discussions, we’ve had a common purpose as premiers and as leaders of the federal government, the prime minister and the deputy prime minister have been at the table every week having those discussions.”



Horgan who advocated for a ten-day paid sick leave program said it could be key to getting through a potential increase in cases, because it would allow people to stay home when they’re sick.



“The biggest challenge we had in the restart, was making sure that people didn’t go to work when they had potential symptoms that could lead to transmission to other workers or customers.”



The paid sick leave program was also a demand from the federal NDP for their support to largely shutter Parliament until the fall. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told Trudeau in May that he had to push for such a program if wanted the NDP’s support in the house.



Municipalities have been hit hard by the pandemic, with transit revenue in steep decline as people stayed home. On Wednesday, Toronto mayor John Tory said the city was facing a $1.35 billion hole in its budget and would have to consider slashing important services, because municipalities are not allowed to run deficits.



Tory said he is pleased the governments had reached a deal so money could start flowing to his city soon. He said Ford and Freeland have been strong advocates for municipalities.



“In the end, the two of them never gave up on the cities and town across Canada who need their help now.”



Tory said he doesn’t have the details of the plan, but was hopeful that it would get Toronto through the process.



“I am cautiously optimistic and confident this announcement will be helpful”



• Email: OTTAWA – The federal government is sending $19 billion to provinces targeted at the areas the Liberal government believes will be essential to a safe restart of Canada’s economy as the country comes out of COVID-19 lockdowns.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a press conference Thursday afternoon. He said the money was about more than managing the crisis, but about moving beyond it.“When we talk about the recovery phase, it is not just about making sure we can detect, control and prevent future outbreaks. It’s also about helping people, businesses, and entire communities, adjust to our new normal.”The $19 billion is an increase on the $14 billion the federal government offered in June to help provinces, with clear guidelines on where they are expected to spend the money. Since Trudeau first announced that money was on the table negotiations have continued with the provinces, with several premiers saying the Liberals need to bring much more to the table.Trudeau announced the funding alongside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at an afternoon news conference. On the healthcare side, the money for the provinces must go to testing and contract tracing, personal protective gear (PPE), and support for long term care homes. There is also money allocated to municipalities, transit, childcare and a ten-day paid sick leave program.Trudeau said having Canada’s cities up and running is essential to getting the country past COVID and they will need the funding to do so.“If cities aren’t equipped for a safe restart. People will not be safe,” he said. “If we want people to participate in the economy. They need to be able to get to work safely. No one should have to turn down a job because they don’t want to risk their health.”· 'This stuff is real': COVID-19 symptoms can linger for months, long haulers say· Bring back Parliament to monitor soaring cost of COVID-19 measures, Senate report saysTrudeau said the provinces will have some flexibility in how they spend the money, but it has to go to those key seven areas.“The money that is designated for safe child care spaces for example, the money designated for PPE, the money designated for testing and contact tracing will get spent in those areas.”Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted a breakdown of the funds online saying it involved $7.5 billion for PPE, $4.3 billion for testing and tracing, $3 billion for municipal needs including transit, $1.2 billion for healthcare capacity, $740 million to support vulnerable populations like the homeless and $625 million for child care.Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised the deal as a victory for the country. He had previously dismissed the $14 billion the government was offering as far too little for the provincial challenges, but said Thursday it was exactly what was needed.“The federal government is stepping up and supporting Canadians when they need it most,” he said.The funding is meant to get the provinces through the next six to eight months and Trudeau said the government would continue working with the provinces if more support was needed.British Columbia Premier John Horgan was similarly pleased with the deal reached early Thursday morning. He said everyone had put their partisan politics aside to come up with the deal.“Throughout those discussions, we’ve had a common purpose as premiers and as leaders of the federal government, the prime minister and the deputy prime minister have been at the table every week having those discussions.”Horgan who advocated for a ten-day paid sick leave program said it could be key to getting through a potential increase in cases, because it would allow people to stay home when they’re sick.“The biggest challenge we had in the restart, was making sure that people didn’t go to work when they had potential symptoms that could lead to transmission to other workers or customers.”The paid sick leave program was also a demand from the federal NDP for their support to largely shutter Parliament until the fall. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told Trudeau in May that he had to push for such a program if wanted the NDP’s support in the house.Municipalities have been hit hard by the pandemic, with transit revenue in steep decline as people stayed home. On Wednesday, Toronto mayor John Tory said the city was facing a $1.35 billion hole in its budget and would have to consider slashing important services, because municipalities are not allowed to run deficits.Tory said he is pleased the governments had reached a deal so money could start flowing to his city soon. He said Ford and Freeland have been strong advocates for municipalities.“In the end, the two of them never gave up on the cities and town across Canada who need their help now.”Tory said he doesn’t have the details of the plan, but was hopeful that it would get Toronto through the process.“I am cautiously optimistic and confident this announcement will be helpful”• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: ryantumilty 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 1 day ago State lawmakers pass new resolution 00:20 Today, lawmakers will continue to discuss what cuts to make to fill our $1.2B shortfall. Tuesday, lawmakers passed a resolution to ask the federal government for more help with our state's budget crisis. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren



Jharkhand government is concerned over the movement of people from Bihar in Jharkhand despite the lockdown. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on July 16, "The movement of people still not stopped, Bihar.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published 5 hours ago Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth



Sharon Osbourne has slammed Kanye West after it emerged that he took a loan from the U.S. federal government during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite his enormous wealth. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago Governor Pritzker On COVID Crisis: The Federal Government Wasn't Leading. We Were'



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker testified at a Congressional Homeland Security hearing and said the federal government dropped the ball when it came to helping states like Illinois get the help they.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Federal government, provinces reach $20B 'safe restart' deal The federal government will provide $19 billion to the provinces and territories to help fund a "safe restart" of the Canadian economy, according to senior...

CBC.ca 5 hours ago





Tweets about this Tim Murphy 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 👨‍🚒🍪 @Scribulatora Has Singh released the details of his plan to help #PWD? I think that $2000 should be a minimum start… https://t.co/fifYnOWafL 6 days ago MB Fawcett @Elpolitics @MattCoo80566240 @politicalham No, it doesn't. You're confused. Albertans pay federal taxes and the fed… https://t.co/yzvbphM5Vo 1 week ago