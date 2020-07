Daryl Chambers RT @YahooNews: Alex Trebek gives update on his pancreatic cancer: 'I'm doing well' https://t.co/EMlkbdBUGs https://t.co/ilihlplWDH 10 minutes ago Yahoo News Alex Trebek gives update on his pancreatic cancer: 'I'm doing well' https://t.co/EMlkbdBUGs https://t.co/ilihlplWDH 15 minutes ago Simon Turner 🍺🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ RT @globalnews: Alex Trebek says he is “doing well” amid his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/ctBmwrKiaR 15 minutes ago 10C RT @oliverdarcy: "I'm doing well. I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers… 23 minutes ago Linda Metcalfe RT @CBSThisMorning: Alex Trebek gave viewers a health update for the first time in months, telling fans he's "doing well" and that his trea… 23 minutes ago Meraud 🍥 Ok, that’s enough doomscrolling for today. Really glad Alex Trebek is doing well. Gonna go have a cider and watch something not depressing. 33 minutes ago Dr. Allison MacDuffee RT @DailyHiveTO: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he's "doing well" and "feeling great" 🙏 https://t.co/r93rVuBUEs https://t.co/bPjEmfxEpi 36 minutes ago