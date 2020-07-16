Global
Alex Trebek says his cancer treatments are "paying off"
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Alex Trebek says his cancer treatments are "paying off"
Thursday, 16 July 2020 (
42 minutes ago
)
"My numbers are good. I'm feeling great," the 79-year-old said in a video update.
