Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over Villarreal

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over VillarrealThere was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is back to collecting major trophies. Madrid clinched its 34th Spanish league title " and first since 2017 " after extending its perfect run following the pandemic break with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday, opening a seven-point gap to second-place Barcelona with one round to go. Barcelona lost to 10-man Osasuna at the Camp Nou Stadium. Karim Benzema scored twice to give Madrid its 10th consecutive league victory. It was the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus-enforced break, having trailed Barcelona by two...
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19

Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19 06:03

 Spanish football titans Real Madrid secured the La Liga victory last night (July 16) after a 2-1 win over Villarreal. Fans were quick to show their support but public celebrations were confined to vehicles in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Footage shows many vehicles using their...

Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player

Zizou the mastermind & brilliant Benzema - how Real Madrid won back La Liga

 From securing the defence to getting the best out of his fringe players, Zinedine Zidane may have found the way to end Barcelona's dominance in Spain.
BBC News

Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive win

 Granada [Spain], July 14 (ANI): After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the..
WorldNews
League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future [Video]

League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE / B-ROLL OF JAMES RODRIGUEZ SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JULY 10, 2020) (LA LIGA / MEDIA PRO - NO RESALES) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:48Published
Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane [Video]

Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his side will not rest until they are declared champions as Barcelona slips.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:57Published

Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

'Things have to change' - Messi reacts as Barca concede title to Real

 Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says "things have to change" at the club as they lose to Osasuna and Real Madrid win La Liga.
BBC News

Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: Real win first La Liga title in three years

 Real Madrid wrap up their first La Liga title in three years as they beat Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
BBC News
There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane [Video]

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:32Published

Madrid Capital of Spain

Spain to honor Covid victims

 MADRID: With a watchful eye on the latest novel coronavirus outbreaks, Spain pauses Thursday to honor its 28,400 victims at a state ceremony joined by top..
WorldNews

Spanish king leads memorial to victims of Covid-19

 Tributes were paid to the victims of the pandemic outside the Royal Palace in Madrid.
BBC News

Madrid close in on La Liga title

 AFP, MADRID Real Madrid are almost certain to win La Liga after a routine 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of the title. With..
WorldNews

La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Spain's health minister doubts return of fans in La Liga in September

 Spain's health minister says he does not think fans will be able to return to football matches in the country when the new season starts in September.
BBC News

Villarreal CF Spanish association football club

European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top four

 Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews
Funes Mori faces surgery after thigh muscle injury [Video]

Funes Mori faces surgery after thigh muscle injury

Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery for a thigh muscle injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:18Published

FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna [Video]

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna

Hopes are fading fast that they can win league title, but to have any chance they must win on Thursday

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:37Published
FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week [Video]

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week

Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published

Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid

 Barcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a..
WorldNews

Karim Benzema French association football player

Real two wins from title after beating Alaves

 Real Madrid are two wins away from clinching La Liga title after Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio goals give them victory over Alaves.
BBC News
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself [Video]

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and picked apart the England captain’s performance in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. But Mourinho, reading from a piece of paper in a clearly planned response, listed the scoring stats of former strikers Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said Kane would have no issues scoring goals. “I feel a bit strange at some analysis and some comments, especially as it looks for me at the beginning of some comments and analysis have started from Paul (Merson),” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference previewing Tuesday’s visit of West Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona

Suarez gives Barcelona victory and relegates city rivals Espanyol

 Barcelona keep alive their hopes of winning La Liga with a victory over Espanyol at Nou Camp that also relegated the visitors.
BBC News
Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros [Video]

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros

Arthur will remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019/20 season, which is extended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Turin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:25Published
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts [Video]

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added 'fan audio', produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday June 11.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:11Published

