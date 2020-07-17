|
US Navy aircraft carriers resume rare dual exercises in the South China Sea
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carriers have resumed rare dual exercises in the South China Sea, the second time this month the massive warships have teamed up in the contested waters. The USS Ronald and USS Nimitz carrier strikes groups, comprising more than 12,000 US military personnel among the two aircraft carriers and their escorting cruisers and destroyers, were operating in the South China Sea as of Friday, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The two carriers, with more than 120 aircraft deployed between them, were conducting tactical air defense drills "to maintain warfighting readiness and proficiency," the statement said. "The two-carrier strike force trains to the...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Navy Naval warfare branch of the U.S. Armed Forces
US Navy: all known fires out aboard warshipThe fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego Harbor has been extinguished, ending one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat..
USATODAY.com
Battle to save burning US Navy warship ongoingThe battle to save a US Navy warship from a ravaging fire continued in San Diego Bay on Tuesday. A Navy official said the fire could be extinguished in the next..
USATODAY.com
U.S. warship burning for a second day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11Published
South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan
Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:52Published
What China’s Asian Maritime Rivals Expect from an Emboldened, Supportive USAsian countries who feel pinched by China over competing maritime claims expect the U.S. government to step up aid following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s..
WorldNews
South China Sea part of global commons: IndiaResponding to questions on the security situation in South China Sea (SCS), the government on Thursday said its position had been clear and consistent that SCS..
IndiaTimes
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Cathay flags $1.3 billion first-half loss
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Asian shares fall as investors mull Chinese growth dataShares retreated in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investors sold on worries Beijing might cut back on stimulus after China’s economy returned to growth in the..
WorldNews
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41Published
Unofficial Hong Kong vote sees new generation take over battle for democracyHONG KONG — A younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats has secured the most votes in unofficial primary elections in the Chinese-ruled city,..
WorldNews
USS Ronald Reagan Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
United States Pacific Fleet Pacific Ocean theater-level component command of the United States Navy
U.S. field tests high-energy laser weapon: Pacific Fleet Command
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:12Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this