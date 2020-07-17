Global  
 

US Navy aircraft carriers resume rare dual exercises in the South China Sea

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
US Navy aircraft carriers resume rare dual exercises in the South China SeaHong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carriers have resumed rare dual exercises in the South China Sea, the second time this month the massive warships have teamed up in the contested waters. The USS Ronald and USS Nimitz carrier strikes groups, comprising more than 12,000 US military personnel among the two aircraft carriers and their escorting cruisers and destroyers, were operating in the South China Sea as of Friday, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. The two carriers, with more than 120 aircraft deployed between them, were conducting tactical air defense drills "to maintain warfighting readiness and proficiency," the statement said. "The two-carrier strike force trains to the...
News video: Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row

Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row 02:44

 The US says it is ready to support countries that believe China's territorial claims in the South China Sea are illegal.

