2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake
Friday, 17 July 2020 () INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were charged Friday after a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at a southern Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County prosecutors […]
The FBI is investigating a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist in Indiana who said he was assaulted by several white men threatening to lynch him before a group of bystanders and..
An attorney for two people accused of being involved in a reported assault on a Black man at an Indiana lake claims his clients were falsely accused, according... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Newsy •Seattle Times •CBS News