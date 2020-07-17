2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were charged Friday after a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to "get a noose" after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at a southern Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County prosecutors […]


