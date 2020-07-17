Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were charged Friday after a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at a southern Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County prosecutors […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt [Video]

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt

The FBI is investigating a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist in Indiana who said he was assaulted by several white men threatening to lynch him before a group of bystanders and..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published
Toyota staff sacked after apparently mocking George Floyd’s murder [Video]

Toyota staff sacked after apparently mocking George Floyd’s murder

Toyota has sacked two high ranking employees after a video was leaked of George Floyd's death apparently being mocked at their Indiana plant. Patrick Talley, a supervisor, was seen to kneel on a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Kerry Washington displayed photos of black men k*lled by police backstage during American Son play [Video]

Kerry Washington displayed photos of black men k*lled by police backstage during American Son play

Kerry Washington displayed images of teenager Trayvon Martin, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, Philando Castile and other black men and women k*lled by police backstage during her run in Broadway's American..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Attorney says Indiana 'attempted lynching' accusations are false

 An attorney for two people accused of being involved in a reported assault on a Black man at an Indiana lake claims his clients were falsely accused, according...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsySeattle TimesCBS News

Black Lives Matter: FBI investigating reported assault on Indiana man

 The FBI said today that it's investigating the reported assault of a black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake.Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights...
New Zealand Herald

Indiana governor defends officer response to assault report

 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb defended the state’s Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday amid criticism that the agency’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this