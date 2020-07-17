Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Powerful House chair Eliot Engel defeated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman in stunning upset

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Rep. Eliot Engel, who served decades in Congress, was defeated by a political newcomer in a stunning upset showing the power of the progressive wing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel

Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel 00:32

 Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eliot Engel Eliot Engel U.S. Representative from New York

Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY [Video]

Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY

New York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published

Jamaal Bowman Jamaal Bowman American educator


United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress dragging BJP in its internal fight: Satish Poonia

 The Rajasthan BJP on Friday accused the Congress of dragging it its internal fight between groups of two leaders in the state.
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing on rebel Congress MLAs' plea till Monday

 The notices issued by the Speaker to MLAs had asked them to respond by Friday to the Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly.
DNA
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis [Video]

'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 17 said the Congress is levelling "baseless allegations" against the party in Rajasthan through "manufactured audio clip". "BJP rejects all the baseless allegations being levelled against the BJP leaders by Congress in Rajasthan. Actually, Congress is frustrated as it couldn't put its house in order. They want to blame BJP for their failures by using a manufactured audio clip," said Patra after Congress accused BJP for involving in horse trading amid Rajasthan political crisis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win [Video]

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win

The Bronx middle school principal has a strong early lead to unseat longtime Rep. Eliot Engel even though ballots are still being counted.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan MLAs challenge notices, seek time to file fresh petition

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders on Thursday moved the High Court, challenging the notices from the Rajasthan Speaker over a Congress move to...
Mid-Day

New Congress breaks records, but renews old battles

 The 116th Congress was sworn in on Thursday and Nancy Pelosi was elected House Speaker. CBS News contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBSN...
CBS News

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress

 "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this