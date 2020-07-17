|
Powerful House chair Eliot Engel defeated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman in stunning upset
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Rep. Eliot Engel, who served decades in Congress, was defeated by a political newcomer in a stunning upset showing the power of the progressive wing.
Eliot Engel U.S. Representative from New York
Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
Jamaal Bowman American educator
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Congress dragging BJP in its internal fight: Satish PooniaThe Rajasthan BJP on Friday accused the Congress of dragging it its internal fight between groups of two leaders in the state.
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing on rebel Congress MLAs' plea till MondayThe notices issued by the Speaker to MLAs had asked them to respond by Friday to the Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly.
DNA
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46Published
