Powerful House chair Eliot Engel defeated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman in stunning upset

'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis



BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 17 said the Congress is levelling "baseless allegations" against the party in Rajasthan through "manufactured audio clip". "BJP rejects all the baseless allegations being levelled against the BJP leaders by Congress in Rajasthan. Actually, Congress is frustrated as it couldn't put its house in order. They want to blame BJP for their failures by using a manufactured audio clip," said Patra after Congress accused BJP for involving in horse trading amid Rajasthan political crisis.

