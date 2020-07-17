|
SpaceX's historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
NASA is targeting an Aug. 2 ocean splashdown for SpaceX's Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. ......
