SpaceX's historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
SpaceX's historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2NASA is targeting an Aug. 2 ocean splashdown for SpaceX's Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. ......
SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Doug Hurley Doug Hurley American astronaut

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

Bob Behnken Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office

