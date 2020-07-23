NASA and SpaceX target late September for next astronaut launch

Ahmedabad radio enthusiast gets response from astronauts of SpaceX Crew Dragon



Adhir Saiyadh, a ham radio enthusiast from Ahmedabad was trying to get connected with International Space Station in an ongoing video call with his student explaining him how to connect with ISS. He received a response from NASA astronauts on SpaceX Crew Dragon. SpaceX Crew Dragon is the first commercial manned space mission. Speaking on this, Saiyadh said, "I was on video call with a student explaining how to connect to ISS, it was then that I got response."

