|
UK to make changes to extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government will be making changes in its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had concerns about the new law and about alleged human rights abuses in China in particularly in […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this