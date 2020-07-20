Global  
 

UK to make changes to extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government will be making changes in its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had concerns about the new law and about alleged human rights abuses in China in particularly in […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK 01:01

 China on Monday (July 20) urged Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

