|
'Whatever it takes': Thousands of workers could join Strike for Black Lives, walking off jobs Monday to protest racial inequality
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Organizers of a national workers walkout called Strike for Black Lives say tens of thousands could walk off the job July 20 to protest racism.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter activists remember John LewisActivists within the Movement for Black Lives are remembering the legacy left behind by Rep. John Lewis. Many credit Lewis' life's work as part of the..
USATODAY.com
TikTok, Black Lives Matter and women are dominating the music industry in 2020In a year where the pandemic has the US music industry wracked with uncertainty, a few developments have become increasingly clear. Read More From Adele to Miley..
WorldNews
Miss Swimsuit UK winner stripped of title after 'All Lives Matter' rant on FacebookMention of model's victory in contest for 'glamorous, accessible role models' removed from competition's website
Independent
Federal agency: Supporting 'Black Lives Matter' isn't partisan or politicalThe ruling clears the way for federal employees to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement while on duty.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this