'Whatever it takes': Thousands of workers could join Strike for Black Lives, walking off jobs Monday to protest racial inequality

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Organizers of a national workers walkout called Strike for Black Lives say tens of thousands could walk off the job July 20 to protest racism.
News video: Thousands Of Service Workers Expected To Walk Off The Job To Protest Systematic Racism

Thousands Of Service Workers Expected To Walk Off The Job To Protest Systematic Racism 01:48

 Thousands of service workers across the nation are expected to walk off the job to protest systematic racism and economic inequality. Kara Finnstrom reports.

