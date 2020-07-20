Global  
 

Ex-Gov. John Kasich slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Ex-Gov. John Kasich slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention for Joe BidenCOLUMBUS, OhioJohn Kasich, the Republican ex-governor of Ohio turned critic of President Donald Trump, is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month in support of Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press. It’s a move that would be unthinkable just a few years ago, when, as governor, Kasich clashed with Democrats on...
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: John Kasich expected to speak at DNC on behalf of Joe Biden

John Kasich expected to speak at DNC on behalf of Joe Biden 02:14

 Former Ohio Republican John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden.

John Kasich John Kasich American politician and former television host

John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden: report

 The 2016 GOP presidential candidate has criticized President's Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and supported his impeachment.
USATODAY.com

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

 In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party's divergent and often..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 20 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, July 20th: Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid; UK study on experimental vaccine appears promising; Workers..
USATODAY.com
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Black Lives Matter mural defaced in NYC

 A "Black Lives Matter" mural painted on the street in front of President Donald Trump's namesake New York City tower has quickly become a target for vandalism,..
USATODAY.com

Trump's team is increasingly adopting the narratives of autocracy

 (CNN)Strongman-dominated political systems usually share common traits. Rooted in a cult of personality, they reinvent reality, define patriotism to serve..
WorldNews

Ohio Ohio State in the northeastern United States

Black children are more likely to die after surgery than their white peers, study says

 Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio found that Black children were nearly 3.5 times within 30 days of surgery.
USATODAY.com
Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19 [Video]

Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden snags support from Muslim American community

 Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, got support from Muslim Americans during an online summit Monday. (July 20)
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden vows to abolish 'vile' Muslim travel ban on Day 1 if elected president

 Joe Biden promises to include Muslims in his administration as he blasts President Trump's treatment of religious and racial minorities.
USATODAY.com
An artist in Italy has carved a huge portrait of Joe Biden into this field [Video]

An artist in Italy has carved a huge portrait of Joe Biden into this field

A land artist is helping to cultivate support for US presidential hopeful Joe Biden after carving a picture of him in an Italian field. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Climate change is actually pretty easy to solve — even easier than Joe Biden thinks

 A crisis, as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel said, is a terrible thing to waste. And the message behind Democratic presidential nominee..
WorldNews

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Parties? Canceled. Protests and Joe Biden? Still on. What we know (and don't) about the DNC in Milwaukee

 The scale, shape and content of DNC in Milwaukee remain in flux as organizers prepare for the Aug. 17-20 event during the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Columbus, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Capital city of Ohio, United States of America

Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA [Video]

Christopher Columbus statue pulled down, draped in burning flag in VA

CONTAINS PROFANITY. Protesters in Richmond, Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday and dragged it along the ground before dumping it in a lake.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:19Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump to Resume Daily Briefings, a Tacit Acknowledgment of Surging Cases

 Top Republicans met with President Trump to smooth the way on negotiations for the next round of virus aid. India recorded at least 40,000 new infections on..
NYTimes.com

White House, GOP crafting next virus stimulus bill

 Top Congressional Republicans meet President Donald Trump to discuss the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically..
USATODAY.com

Trump sets down markers on next COVID package as Republicans huddle at White House

 Trump will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as divisions sharpen over the next stimulus.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Congress appears to be the target of a 'concerted foreign interference campaign,' top Dems say

 Top congressional Democrats said they are "gravely concerned" that Congress may be targeted in a 2020 foreign election interference scheme.
USATODAY.com

Trump says he'll deploy fed agents to more cities

 Despite an increase in clashes between protesters and federal officers in Portland, President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to send more law enforcement..
USATODAY.com

