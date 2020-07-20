|
Ex-Gov. John Kasich slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
COLUMBUS, Ohio—John Kasich, the Republican ex-governor of Ohio turned critic of President Donald Trump, is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month in support of Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press. It’s a move that would be unthinkable just a few years ago, when, as governor, Kasich clashed with Democrats on...
