Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In Shooting
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A gunman shot the son and husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas in their home in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Sunday night, leaving her son dead and her husband in critical condition. The suspect, who is still at large, entered the judge’s home dressed as a FedEx delivery worker, according to the New Jersey...
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published
Attorney found dead in Rockland, New York, may be involved in the fatal shooting of Judge Esther Salas' 20-year-old son.
USATODAY.com
Esther Salas: 'Body found' as police probe attack on judge's family
BBC News
What we know about the shooting at federal judge Esther Salas' home in New Jersey
USATODAY.com
