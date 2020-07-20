Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In Shooting

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In ShootingA gunman shot the son and husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas in their home in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Sunday night, leaving her son dead and her husband in critical condition. The suspect, who is still at large, entered the judge’s home dressed as a FedEx delivery worker, according to the New Jersey...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband 00:33

 Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Esther Salas Esther Salas American judge

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son [Video]

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Attorney found dead in New York may be linked to fatal shooting at NJ judge's house

 An attorney found dead in Rockland, New York, may be involved in the fatal shooting of Judge Esther Salas' 20-year-old son.
 
USATODAY.com

Esther Salas: 'Body found' as police probe attack on judge's family

 Police were hunting the suspect in the deadly attack on judge Esther Salas's family in New Jersey.
BBC News

What we know about the shooting at federal judge Esther Salas' home in New Jersey

 Here's what we know about a shooting that reportedly left prominent defense attorney Mark Anderl in critical condition and killed his son.
 
USATODAY.com

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States


New Brunswick, New Jersey New Brunswick, New Jersey City in Middlesex County, New Jersey, United States


United States district court United States district court Type of court of the United States federal court system

Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit [Video]

Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin used his leg to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The lawsuit was filed in US District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case. Earlier today, a man suspected to be history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was also spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, according to police sources. Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 cops were killed. Reward on the head of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
U.S. court orders shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline [Video]

U.S. court orders shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline

A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the largest pipeline from the North Dakota shale oil fields within 30 days, in a big win for the Native American tribes who have fought the line's route across a crucial water supply. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

FedEx FedEx American freight and package delivery company

Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas

 An attacker dressed as a FedEx driver is sought after the shooting at the home of judge Esther Salas.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J. [Video]

Federal Judge's Family Shot In North Brunswick, N.J.

The search continues for a gunman who shot a federal judge's family in New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from the scene in North Brunswick.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published
Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North Brunswick [Video]

Gunman Kills Federal Judge's Son, Shoots Husband At Home In North Brunswick

Investigaotrs say the gunman was posing as a delivery driver.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:02Published
Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge [Video]

Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge

Federal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Gunman Dressed As FedEx Driver Kills Son, Wounds Husband Of New Jersey Federal Judge

 A gunman dressed as a FedEx driver reportedly entered the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, fatally shooting her 20-year-old son...
NPR Also reported by •MediaiteBBC NewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comRIA Nov.

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

 NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsRTTNewsE! OnlineNPRUSATODAY.comABA JournalNYTimes.comFOXNews.comGothamistRIA Nov.

Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In Shooting

Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In Shooting A gunman shot the son and husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas in their home in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Sunday night, leaving her son dead and...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNewsNPRABA JournalGothamist

Tweets about this

DAVID_dwcarc

DavidClark RT @OANN: Gunman attacks family of N.J. federal judge, 20-year-old son killed - https://t.co/flp33Q7RwK #OANN https://t.co/stC9XX5GqD 15 minutes ago

BranGoch

ffransis ap ffransis #RecallDougDucey BBC News - Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas https://t.co/99u49UIQ9t 26 minutes ago

Bakersfield_Ben

Parts_Unknown RT @nulluser10: GUNMAN ATTACKS FAMILY OF FEDERAL JUDGE ASSIGNED THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN - DEUTSCHE BANK CASE, KILLING HER SON: Gunman dressed a… 28 minutes ago

RashadDHawkins

Rashad D Hawkins OUUUU THIS IS SOME HOOD SHIT! BREAKING: GUNMAN ATTACKS FAMILY OF FEDERAL JUDGE ASSIGNED THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN - DEUTS… https://t.co/O4OCbap03V 1 hour ago

SUNSEI_K

kojay* BBC News - Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas https://t.co/CUZqyt1IMd 1 hour ago

TRUSTBNEWS1

🇬🇧 Trust B New's ⭐️⭐️⭐ 🇺🇸 🙏 #MAGA #Q #Truth RT @TRUSTBNEWS1: 🚨Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas The son of a US federal judge has been shot dead and her husband… 1 hour ago

adimacc

Adam BBC News - Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas https://t.co/gelj7VtOdQ 2 hours ago

alemlek

Adele GUNMAN ATTACKS FAMILY OF FEDERAL JUDGE ASSIGNED THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEUTSCHE BANK CASE, KILLING HER SON: Gunman dr… https://t.co/sAzSdzMBqF 3 hours ago