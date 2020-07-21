Global  
 

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented, politicized ways. DHS is slated to send about 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago to help local law enforcement […]
News video: Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities 02:09

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the...

