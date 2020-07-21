Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented, politicized ways. DHS is slated to send about 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago to help local law enforcement […] 👓 View full article

