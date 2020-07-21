Global  
 

Russian Influence in Britain is ‘New Normal,’ Intelligence Committee Warns

Russian Influence in Britain is ‘New Normal,’ Intelligence Committee WarnsA long-awaited House of Commons report laying bare Kremlin-sponsored bids to influence the outcomes of British elections and other votes, and to meddle in the workings of British democracy generally, was released Tuesday, with lawmakers on the intelligence and security committee saying Russia sought to break up the United Kingdom by attempting to “influence” the 2014 Scottish independence vote. The nine-member cross-party committee, which scrutinizes the work of Britain’s spy agencies, dubbed the meddling in the referendum, in which the Scots opted by a small but healthy margin to remain tied to Britain, as the first time the Kremlin had sought to shape a vote in western Europe since the end...
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

 A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

Boris Johnson accused of giving Kremlin green light to meddle in UK politics after rejecting Russia report's recommendations

 'We have identified the problem, we now need to fix it. If we don't fix it, they will do more of it'
Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politics

 Dossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit too

 London — Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed..
Kremlin pours cold water on anonymous Bloomberg claims about 'elite' Covid-19 vaccine, says Putin hasn't ...

 President Vladimir Putin has not received the domestic coronavirus vaccine, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The denial comes on the day anonymous claims..
Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

 OTTAWA — The Liberal government’s cancelled contract with an organization connected closely to the prime minister will be back in the spotlight today. Prime..
Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine

Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure access to the world for any forthcoming vaccine.

'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary

 It is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 UK General Election, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has told the House of Commons.
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Russia report: What will paper reveal about interference in UK elections and Scotland referendum?

 Document set to be released this morning at 10.30am
The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born

 In the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance. This new nation is not the divided, tragi-comic “global”..
WorldNews

Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at NHS test and trace call centre in Lanarkshire

Independent

Lanarkshire: Coronavirus cluster investigated amid reports of 'potentially linked cases' in Scotland

 NHS officials looking into 'potentially linked cases' in Scotland
Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has released the findings of its long-awaited report into Russian interference in British politics.View on euronews

5 Things You Should Know About The Russia Report

5 Things You Should Know About The Russia Report

The Russia report, compiled by parliament’s intelligence and security committee, was finally released on Tuesday. The report found that the UK government “took its eye off the ball” of the..

ISC: No one is protecting British public from interference

ISC: No one is protecting British public from interference

The Intelligence and Security Committee's long-delayed report has found that no one is protecting the British public from disinformation caused by Russian interference in UK politics. Report by..

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics · *The Russia report on Moscow's attempts to interfere in the UK has been published.* · *It reveals that Russia has used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder...
Rent growth slumps to the lowest since 2010 as the coronavirus pandemic slams demand

Rent growth slumps to the lowest since 2010 as the coronavirus pandemic slams demand ** · *Single-family rents grew only 1.7% annually in May following a 2.4% increase in April, according to a Tuesday report from CoreLogic. * · *The slump...
Americans agree: abortion is not a 'desirable good'

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Jul 21, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- A new abortion study has revealed the complexity of Americans’ views on abortion, and an openness to...
