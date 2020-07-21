Russian Influence in Britain is ‘New Normal,’ Intelligence Committee Warns Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A long-awaited House of Commons report laying bare Kremlin-sponsored bids to influence the outcomes of British elections and other votes, and to meddle in the workings of British democracy generally, was released Tuesday, with lawmakers on the intelligence and security committee saying Russia sought to break up the United Kingdom by attempting to "influence" the 2014 Scottish independence vote. The nine-member cross-party committee, which scrutinizes the work of Britain's spy agencies, dubbed the meddling in the referendum, in which the Scots opted by a small but healthy margin to remain tied to Britain, as the first time the Kremlin had sought to shape a vote in western Europe since the end...


