Julian Assange case a ‘stitch-up’ – Dame Vivienne Westwood

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Julian Assange case a 'stitch-up' – Dame Vivienne WestwoodDame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange "stitch-up", dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage. The British fashion designer and businesswoman led a colourful band of protesters chanting "Free Julian Assange" outside the Old Bailey in central London. Suspended inside the cage, she said: "Don't extradite Assange – it's a stitch-up."
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Vivienne Westwood suspends herself in giant birdcage and claims

Vivienne Westwood suspends herself in giant birdcage and claims "the world is corrupt" at London protest for Julian Assange 02:12

 ++PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING++ Dame Vivienne Westwood claimed "the world is corrupt" as she was suspended in a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday (July 21) as part of a protest in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition to the USA on...

Westwood enters bird cage to support Assange

 Designer and activist Vivienne Westwood shows her support for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange by appearing in a bird cage outside London's Old Bailey. (July..
Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition [Video]

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition

Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange “stitch-up”, dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London.

ASSANGE EXTRADITION: One Outrage After Another, Says a Former British Ambassador

 The superseding indictment by the U.S. against Julian Assange has left the UK extradition process in a state of absolute farce, argues Craig Murray. Aerial view..
Aaron McKenzie: 'Pure evil' man jailed for life over killing of ex-girlfriend and unborn baby

 "Pure evil" Aaron McKenzie, 26, has been jailed for life with the minimum term of 35 years at the Old Bailey for killing his heavily pregnant ex-girlfriend Kelly..
Three men stabbed after masked gang storms London pub

 Police say 'shocking' incident took place just after 10pm in Abbey Wood
Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House [Video]

Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for a working lunch at Lancaster House in London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Russia report: Boris Johnson rejects call for crackdown on London's use as 'laundromat' for illicit cash

 Boris Johnson has rejected a second key strand of the Russia report, its call for a crackdown to stop London being a "laundromat" for illicit Russian cash.
Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit too

 London — Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed..
Bizarre! Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended 10 ft in the air inside giant bird cage in London [Video]

Bizarre! Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended 10 ft in the air inside giant bird cage in London

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has been harnessed into a giant birdcage and suspended 10 feet in the air in front of The Old Bailey this morning (21 July). The stunt, organised by the..

Supporters of Julian Assange congregate outside [Video]

Supporters of Julian Assange congregate outside

A group of supporters of Julian Assange gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court to oppose any extradition to the US. Filmed on June 29. the footage shows the group with placards in support..

Protesters gather outside UK court demanding Julian Assange's release [Video]

Protesters gather outside UK court demanding Julian Assange's release

Protesters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 29 to campaign against Julian Assange's extradition to the US.

