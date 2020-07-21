|
Sanger’s name to be dropped from NYC clinic over eugenics
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of pioneering birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan health clinic because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement,” the group announced on Tuesday. Sanger, one of the founders of Planned Parenthood of America more than a century ago, […]
