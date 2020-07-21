Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanger’s name to be dropped from NYC clinic over eugenics

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of pioneering birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan health clinic because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement,” the group announced on Tuesday. Sanger, one of the founders of Planned Parenthood of America more than a century ago, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Planned Parenthood in N.Y. Disavows Margaret Sanger Over Eugenics

 The group will remove the reproductive-rights pioneer’s name from a Manhattan clinic as it reconsiders her views.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this