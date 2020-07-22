Global  
 

Britain’s Prince Philip, 99, makes rare public appearance

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip has made a rare public appearance as he attended a military ceremony at Windsor Castle to transfer a long-held ceremonial role to his daughter-in-law Camilla. The 99-year-old Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since 2007 and has served in the same role for earlier […]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince Philip to join Duchess Camilla for rare royal engagement on Wednesday

Prince Philip to join Duchess Camilla for rare royal engagement on Wednesday 01:10

 Prince Philip will carry out a rare royal engagement this week when he officially hands over his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

