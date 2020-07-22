Britain’s Prince Philip, 99, makes rare public appearance

How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown



The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Prince Philip and Kate Have This in Common



Prince Philip has been married to a monarch for decades, and someday, Kate Middleton will be as well, and she will most likely be successful. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on this common trait. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published on June 26, 2020