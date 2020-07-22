Global  
 

Larry Householder, Ohio house speaker arrested in FBI $60M bribery investigation: What we know

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Secret investigation, dark money, players, the scheme and more. What we know about Ohio house speaker Larry Householder arrest in a $60M bribery case.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Does Ohio House Speaker have to resign after arrest? Ohio law doesn't say so

Does Ohio House Speaker have to resign after arrest? Ohio law doesn't say so 02:31

 Following the arrests of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others on Tuesday, calls for his resignation came from other officials, including Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof.

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case

 U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office described the case as a "public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million."
USATODAY.com

Ohio Speaker leaves court after arrest in $60M case

 The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded..
USATODAY.com

Ohio Speaker, 4 arrested in $60M bribery case

 The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four other people were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery investigation. (July 21)
 
USATODAY.com

Ohio Speaker, associates accused of using $61m in 'dark money' to get energy bailout bill passed [Video]

Ohio Speaker, associates accused of using $61m in 'dark money' to get energy bailout bill passed

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates have been arrested in relation to a scheme involving at least $61 million passed through an organization controlled by Householder for..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:16Published
Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case [Video]

Ohio House speaker among five arrested in $60 million federal bribery case

Federal investigators exposed the dark money behind last year’s nuclear power bailout in Ohio as a $60 million criminal bribery scheme.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 02:27Published
'This is a sad day for Ohio': State politicians react to Speaker Householder's arrest [Video]

'This is a sad day for Ohio': State politicians react to Speaker Householder's arrest

Ohio politicians had some choice words for Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder following his was arrest Tuesday morning on racketeering charges in connection with the multi-million dollar taxpayer..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:56Published

