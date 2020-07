NY Times promotes executive Meredith Kopit Levien to CEO Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The New York Times Co. said Wednesday that it is promoting its chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, to CEO. She will start in the new role on Sept. 8, succeeding Mark Thompson, who has been president and CEO since 2012. Thompson will also step down from the company’s board, which Kopit Levien is joining. […] πŸ‘“ View full article

