LEADING OFF: Opening day in DC, Dodger Stadium amid pandemic

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday: OPENING DAY Washington ace Max Scherzer is set to throw the first pitch of the coronavirus-delayed season when he faces Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park. Later, Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw takes on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. This […]
