Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy for Kanye West

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities



High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:51 Published on January 1, 1970