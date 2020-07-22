Global  
 

Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy for Kanye West

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy for Kanye WestNEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. She says he is bipolar. The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West, who ranted against historical...
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion

Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion 01:48

 Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities [Video]

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities

High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published
Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West [Video]

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Fans get a kick out of Martha Stewart's glam poolside selfie; Chelsea Handler recreates it

 Martha Stewart shared how she's passing time during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of a glam poolside selfie that surely made a splash on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is "not planning to divorce" Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be "there for him" through everything.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
What's Next For Kanye West & Kim Kardashian After Rapper's Breakdown? [Video]

What's Next For Kanye West & Kim Kardashian After Rapper's Breakdown?

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier about the celebrity couple's future.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:57Published
Kim Kardashian Addresses Kayne West's Struggle With Bipolar Disorder [Video]

Kim Kardashian Addresses Kayne West's Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Following Kanye West's latest flurry of tweets and presidential campaign rally, Kim Kardashian is now pleading with the public to be kind, sensitive and compassionate amid the rapper's struggle with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:09Published

