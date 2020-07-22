|
Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy for Kanye West
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. She says he is bipolar. The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West, who ranted against historical...
