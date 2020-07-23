Global  
 

Chief UK negotiator says ‘gaps’ remain in Brexit talks

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020
LONDON (AP) — Negotiators working to establish new trade relations between Britain and the European Union admitted Thursday there was a long way to go despite progress being made in the complex talks. In comments delivered at the end of the latest round of talks, Chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said it was now clear […]
