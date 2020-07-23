Annie Ross, jazz singer turned actor, dies at 89 in New York Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Annie Ross, a popular jazz singer in the 1950s before crossing over into a successful film career, has died. She was 89. Ross' manager, Jim Coleman, told the Washington Post that the entertainer died on Tuesday at her home in New York, four days before her 90th birthday. She had battled emphysema and heart disease. Ross rose to fame as the lead...


