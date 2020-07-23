|
Fox News parts ways with 'Fox & Friends First' host Heather Childers after COVID-19 scare
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
After a March coronavirus scare she detailed on social media, Heather Childers will not be returning to Fox News.
