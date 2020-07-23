Fox News parts ways with 'Fox & Friends First' host Heather Childers after COVID-19 scare

Jack Kolinski Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/iFDXLQxRS6 4 minutes ago

Bastien #Boulbi 😭 RT @Faskil: Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/TZe6vaXFZf https://t.co/yHP1OCnQD2 14 minutes ago

OlanikeJ RT @a35362: Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/EFynt6BWew 15 minutes ago

Faskil Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/TZe6vaXFZf https://t.co/yHP1OCnQD2 16 minutes ago

keeper813 🤡 Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/5Yi096AoU2 21 minutes ago

DParkerite 109:8 🌊 🌊 🍑🍑🍑 Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/5qnHz8DkwV 24 minutes ago

April Spivey Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again. https://t.co/EFynt6BWew 28 minutes ago