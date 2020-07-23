Prince William, Kate donate for pandemic mental health work

Global  
 

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020
LONDON (AP) — The foundation of Britain’s Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have awarded almost 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) to support the mental health of front line workers and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s Royal Foundation Covid-19 Response Fund is helping a range of projects, including a charity […]
