Prince William, Kate donate for pandemic mental health work
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The foundation of Britain’s Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have awarded almost 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) to support the mental health of front line workers and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s Royal Foundation Covid-19 Response Fund is helping a range of projects, including a charity […]
Selena Gomez's makeup company Rare Beauty announced Wednesday that it was launching a fund aimed at raising $100 million over the next decade to try to increase access to mental health resources. Katie..