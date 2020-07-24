Global  
 

Coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci throws first pitch of US baseball season

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The US' leading expert in infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, opens the US baseball season with a ceremonial throw.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener

Dr. Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener 01:16

 Dr. Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener The World Series champions start their year against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a big fan of the MLB team. Washington Nationals, via statement Fauci has...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws first pitch at Nationals-Yankees MLB opener

 Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Viral photo shows Obama, Fauci visiting NIH lab in 2014, not a 'Wuhan lab' in 2015

 In social media posts, the photo has been taken out of context. It depicts Obama, Fauci and Sylvia Burwell visiting a U.S. lab in the D.C. area.
USATODAY.com
Fauci: COVID-19 Won’t Totally Be Eradicated [Video]

Fauci: COVID-19 Won’t Totally Be Eradicated

Fauci: COVID-19 Won’t Totally Be Eradicated

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks [Video]

Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks

[NFA] President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published

