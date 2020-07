You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Timelapse footage captures Comet Neowise through large thunderstorm



Timelapse footage captured the moment Comet Neowise blazed through the sky during a thunderstorm near Colorado Springs. Footage from July 22 shows the daunting storm with multiple strikes of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:28 Published 1 day ago Neowise comet illuminates nigh sky in the Philippines



This is the spectacular moment the Neowise comet was seen over the Philippines. Onlooker, Jonasm recorded the time-lapse video of the illuminated night sky on July 20 in Baculud, Ilagan City, the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:22 Published 2 days ago Perfect Timing: Proposal Photo Shows Comet



The International Space Station and the comet NEOWISE could be seen. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:23 Published 3 days ago

