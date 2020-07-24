Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again
Friday, 24 July 2020 () OTISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer was released Friday after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump before November’s election. Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on […]
Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini, on July 20 attempted suicide in Vellore prison. Her lawyer P Pugalenthi said, "We don't believe the story given by the jail authorities. Their reason is not believable. We want inquiry into it as she never showed such an attitude during her 30-year...
Michael D. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, has filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of sending him back to prison to stop... Seattle Times Also reported by •Haaretz •NYTimes.com •FT.com