Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020
OTISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer was released Friday after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump before November’s election. Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on […]
