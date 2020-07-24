Global  
 

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Olympic track star Jim Ryun, who talks about dishonoring flag

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jim Ryun was ranked greatest HS athlete of all time by ESPN. He was on cover of Sports Illustrated seven times before 25 and has Olympic silver medal.
Jim Ryun Politician and athletics competitor, middle distance runner, U. S. Congressman

Trump honors fmr Congressman with Medal of Freedom

 President Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation's highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump [Video]

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump

Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party. They are actively supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:38Published

Fact Checking Trump's Claims on Election Battlegrounds

 From lobsters in Maine to ethanol in Iowa to the oil fields of Texas, the president has tried to bolster his case for re-election by promoting localized — and..
NYTimes.com

Presidential Medal of Freedom Joint-highest civilian award of the United States, bestowed by the president

Rep. John Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. This is what Barack Obama said about him.

 Obama praised Lewis, who he addressed as the "conscience of the United States Congress," for his courage and unwavering commitment to justice.
USATODAY.com

Olympic Games Major international sport event

What might have been: Olympic stars were set to take center stage in Tokyo before COVID-19 postponement

 We were supposed to be gathered around our TVs Friday night, watching as athletes marched into the stadium and the Olympic flame was lit in Tokyo.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Question mark over 2021 Tokyo Olympics

 The Olympics are now one year away - again - but some athletes fear that they won't happen at all.
BBC News
What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games [Video]

What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games

As Tokyo marks one year to go until the rearranged Games, there is no doubt these Olympics will live long in the memory. But organisers are desperate it is for the right reasons. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:29Published

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again

 TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago...
WorldNews

ESPN American pay television sports network

Sen. Kelly Loeffler intends on staying in WNBA, co-owning Atlanta Dream: 'They can't push me out'

 Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, told ESPN she does not intend to sell her stake in the Atlanta Dream despite the WNBA's embrace of Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com

ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded inside NBA bubble in Orlando

 The host of "The Jump" is quarantining and broadcasting from her room at Disney World. The tape reveals a conversation about personnel matters.
USATODAY.com
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format [Video]

NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format

Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will come from the Western Conference and the rest will represent the East.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement [Video]

Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement

Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology for choosing to ignore players' concerns of U.S. police brutality and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:53Published
Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Calls Trump a Constitutional Threat [Video]

Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Calls Trump a Constitutional Threat

Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Calls Trump a Constitutional Threat In a statement published in 'The Atlantic,' the retired Marine General intensely criticized Trump's handling of nationwide protests...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' [Video]

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Darren Till and Robert Whittaker make weight for UFC on ESPN 14 main event – LIVE on talkSPORT 2

 The headline show for ESPN 14 main event has been made official as both Darren Till and Robert Whittaker made weight on Friday. Both Till and Whittaker weighed...
talkSPORT

UFC Fight Island continues with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige — here's how to watch

UFC Fight Island continues with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige — here's how to watch   - - · *UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 15, through the ESPN cable channel and the ESPN+ streaming...
Business Insider

Does Hulu have ESPN? How to get the popular sports network packaged with your Hulu plan

Does Hulu have ESPN? How to get the popular sports network packaged with your Hulu plan · *Yes, Hulu has ESPN, along with ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN U, and ESPN News.* · * Watching ESPN on Hulu requires at least a Basic **Hulu + Live TV...
Business Insider


