|
President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Olympic track star Jim Ryun, who talks about dishonoring flag
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jim Ryun was ranked greatest HS athlete of all time by ESPN. He was on cover of Sports Illustrated seven times before 25 and has Olympic silver medal.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jim Ryun Politician and athletics competitor, middle distance runner, U. S. Congressman
Trump honors fmr Congressman with Medal of FreedomPresident Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation's highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:38Published
Fact Checking Trump's Claims on Election BattlegroundsFrom lobsters in Maine to ethanol in Iowa to the oil fields of Texas, the president has tried to bolster his case for re-election by promoting localized — and..
NYTimes.com
Presidential Medal of Freedom Joint-highest civilian award of the United States, bestowed by the president
Rep. John Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. This is what Barack Obama said about him.Obama praised Lewis, who he addressed as the "conscience of the United States Congress," for his courage and unwavering commitment to justice.
USATODAY.com
Olympic Games Major international sport event
What might have been: Olympic stars were set to take center stage in Tokyo before COVID-19 postponementWe were supposed to be gathered around our TVs Friday night, watching as athletes marched into the stadium and the Olympic flame was lit in Tokyo.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: Question mark over 2021 Tokyo OlympicsThe Olympics are now one year away - again - but some athletes fear that they won't happen at all.
BBC News
What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:29Published
Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — againTOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago...
WorldNews
ESPN American pay television sports network
Sen. Kelly Loeffler intends on staying in WNBA, co-owning Atlanta Dream: 'They can't push me out'Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, told ESPN she does not intend to sell her stake in the Atlanta Dream despite the WNBA's embrace of Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com
ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded inside NBA bubble in OrlandoThe host of "The Jump" is quarantining and broadcasting from her room at Disney World. The tape reveals a conversation about personnel matters.
USATODAY.com
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this