President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Olympic track star Jim Ryun, who talks about dishonoring flag

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump



Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party. They are actively supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

