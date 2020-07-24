Global  
 

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday. Lingering symptoms can even affect otherwise healthy young adults. Among those aged 18 to 34 with no chronic illness, 1 in 5 were still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after two to three weeks, the study found. […]
