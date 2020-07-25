|
Supreme Court denies plea from Nevada church that it is hurt while casinos reopen
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court Friday night denied a Nevada church’s plea that the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions on houses of worship unlawfully treats them worse than the state’s famous casinos. The vote was 5 -4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s liberals in the majority. They did not give a reason for rejecting […]
