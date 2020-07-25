Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — South Korea on Saturday reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months while South Africa announced a surge in infections and some U.S. states tightened anti-disease controls. South Korea’s 113 new cases included 36 workers returning from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russian freighter, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S. [Video]

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S.

North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this