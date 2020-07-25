Global  
 

Broad and Anderson put England on top in decisive Test

BBC News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against West Indies.
Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad

 James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse.

