|
Broad and Anderson put England on top in decisive Test
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against West Indies.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
James Anderson (cricketer) English cricketer
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad stars on second day of third TestStuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against..
BBC News
'If England are picking their best attack, we're in it' - Anderson on Broad partnershipJames Anderson hopes he and Stuart Broad will play "plenty more games together" for England.
BBC News
James Anderson: England bowler hopes to 'play many more games' with Stuart BroadJames Anderson hopes he and Stuart Broad will play "plenty more games together" for England.
BBC News
Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published
Stuart Broad English cricketer
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad help hosts win second TestBen Stokes and Stuart Broad again provide the inspiration for England to complete a 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this