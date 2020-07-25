Broad and Anderson put England on top in decisive Test

Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials



James Bracey felt a step closer to establishing his Test credentials after holding his own against James Anderson on the first day of England's intra-squad clash at the Ageas Bowl. Bracey spoke of facing Test greats like Anderson in a game without fans and played under new bans on players using saliva on the ball.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970