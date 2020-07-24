ENG VS WI: Jofra Archer back; England wait on Ben Stokes's bowling fitness

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern



Captain Joe Root revealed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has excelledwith bat and ball in the series, was an injury concern. Stokes pulled up indiscomfort midway through his final over of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 12 hours ago Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad



James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35 Published 1 day ago We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes



ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS: Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01 Published 3 days ago

