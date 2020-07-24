Global  
 

ENG VS WI: Jofra Archer back; England wait on Ben Stokes's bowling fitness

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jofra Archer was recalled Thursday to England's squad for their series decider against the West Indies as they weighed up whether star all-rounder Ben Stokes would be fit to bowl in the third Test at Old Trafford starting Friday. Archer returned despite saying he might not play following racist abuse he received after being left...
News video: Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting' 04:10

 Joe Root is confident Jofra Archer is ready to play the series-deciding test against the Windies and brands the online abuse the fast bowler has received as 'disgusting'.

