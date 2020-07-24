|
ENG VS WI: Jofra Archer back; England wait on Ben Stokes's bowling fitness
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jofra Archer was recalled Thursday to England's squad for their series decider against the West Indies as they weighed up whether star all-rounder Ben Stokes would be fit to bowl in the third Test at Old Trafford starting Friday. Archer returned despite saying he might not play following racist abuse he received after being left...
